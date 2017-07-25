Emre Can and Andrew Robertson joined up with the rest of the Liverpool squad for training on Tuesday (26 July) and will fly out with the rest of Jurgen Klopp's side for their pre-season trip to Germany on Wednesday.

Robertson, 23, took part in his first training session with the Liverpool team since joining the Reds from Hull City last week, while Can also joined up with Klopp's men after being given an extended break following his Confederations Cup duties with Germany, according to the club's official website.

The inclusion of Scotland international Robertson is a timely boost for Liverpool, who saw first-choice left-back James Milner suffer a thigh injury during their 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy. The former Manchester City star is being monitored by Liverpool's medical team, but the club are confident the knock is not serious.

There was more positive news on the injury front for the Reds, with attacking duo Sadio Mane and Danny Ings returning to full training on Tuesday. The pair look to be closing in on full fitness after suffering knee injuries and are set to be included in the travelling party to Germany, where the Reds will take part in the Audi Cup.

Can began training on his own on Sunday and may cut a lonely figure over the next few months with talks over a new long-term contract so far failing to find a solution. The former Bayer Leverkusen starlet has just one year left on his current deal at Anfield and was recently linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus, who were believed to have agreed terms with Can.

But Liverpool boss Klopp is still confident his compatriot will remain on Merseyside and pen fresh terms with the club, although he and the rest of the Reds hierarchy have seemingly given up on signing RB Leipzig's Naby Keita this summer.

Liverpool were believed to have submitted a third bid worth €83m (£74m, $96.5m) for Keita, but Leipzig are determined to hold on to the 22-year-old Guinea international and are not interested in cashing in on one of their prized assets ahead of their inaugural Champions League campaign.