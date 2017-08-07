England sealed a first home series win over South Africa for 19 years after Moeen Ali took five wickets to complete a 177-run success in the fourth and final Test at Old Trafford. The Worcestershire all-rounder was at his mesmeric best again with the ball to dismiss the tourists for 202 to complete a 3-1 series victory.

South Africa had looked like sinking without a trace after being reduced to 40 for 3 on the penultimate day - having been set 380 to win - before Hashim Amla [83] and captain Faf du Plessis [61] put on 123 for the fourth wicket to threaten to cause a shock result. But when Ali dismissed Amla in a run of three wickets in 11 balls the game was up.

James Anderson had Du Plessis caught and duly dismissed Kagiso Rabada, before Ali returned to wrap up the game as Morne Morkel and Duane Olivier were caught to give captain Joe Root a victory in his maiden series in charge.

Ali claimed his third five-wicket haul of the series to take his tally for the summer to 25, while his contribution with the bat where he averaged 36 and hit two half-centuries also proved invaluable.

"It helps a lot when you're out there," said Ali. [Du Plessis and Amla] played very well, two world-class players, I was trying to be patient, we knew one wicket would be crucial. Great pitch to bowl on, especially today, landing it in a good area you get the reward. In general they've been good wickets."

The result takes England into number three in the ICC Test world rankings, above rivals Australia ahead of the Ashes this winter and ahead of their second series of the summer against the West Indies, starting next Thursday [17 August] at Edgbaston in the first day-night match to be staged in the United Kingdom.