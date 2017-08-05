England took a major step towards claiming a series victory over South Africa after James Anderson produced an inspired display to leave Joe Root's side in control of the fourth Test after day two at Old Trafford. Bowling from his own end of the ground, Anderson swung the hosts into the ascendancy with four wickets to leave the Proteas contemplating conceding a heavy first innings deficit after closing on 220 for 9 and trailing by 142 runs.

Jonny Bairstow had earlier struck an entertaining 99 as England rallied to 362 all out. The Yorkshireman put on fifty for the 11th wicket with Anderson but was trapped lbw just one run short of what would have been his fourth Test century. Root's side had nonetheless made a credible total and they took that momentum into their display with the ball.

Anderson struck from just the third delivery, trapping Dean Elgar for a duck before Toby Roland-Jones dismissed Hashim Amla [30] for the third time in a row and handed Bairstow is 100th Test dismissal.

Though conditions to bat improved on a warm day in Manchester, Heino Kuhn [24] edged to Ben Stokes before Anderson struck twice in the space of three balls, bowling Temba Bavuma [46] and Faf du Plessis [27], who summed up his side's fortunes during this tour by chopping onto his stumps.

South Africa's scoring had stagnated and England - though chances did go down in the slips - took full advantage. Anderson had his fourth when Theunis de Bruyn [11] slashed hard to Stokes before Keshav Maharaj [13] was struck on the pads and given out lbw.

Stuart Broad finally got in on the act with two late wickets, first as Bairstow claimed another dismissal when Quinton de Kock [24] edged behind and then when Stokes took a fine diving catch at gully from the final ball of the day to see the end of Rabada [23]. He and Morne Morkel had put on 31 to push South Africa beyond 200 but the away side face conceding a giant first innings lead and sees them hoping the weather can intervene to prevent them going down 3-1 in this series.