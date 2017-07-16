England will need to complete a record fourth-innings run chase in order to emerge victorious from their second Test clash with South Africa after closing day three at Trent Bridge trailing by 472 runs.

Opening pair Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings nervously survived four tense overs at the end of play to leave Joe Root's side 1-0 and needing to bat for two full days to stave off a defeat that would level the four-match series at 1-1.

Following an impressive showing on a hectic 15-wicket Saturday that saw them recover from a spell of James Anderson havoc to entice an embarrassing batting collapse, South Africa started the day with a lead of 205 and nine wickets still in hand.

They reached lunch at 160-3 after Ben Stokes removed Dean Elgar for 80 and Quinton de Kock [1] was caught behind off the bowling of Anderson.

England's questionable use of the review system has been a running issue throughout this second Test and the hosts incorrectly opted not to look at an edge from Hashim Amla, who went on to make a fine 87 before Root did successfully review an lbw claim from Liam Dawson.

The Proteas, defeated by 211 runs at Lord's last week, were 236-4 at tea and lost Temba Bavuma [15] with the final delivery before the new ball. Returning captain Faf du Plessis added 66 before being trapped lbw by Stokes, while Chris Morris [13] and Keshav Maharaj [1] were dismissed thanks to a pair of impressive catches from Gary Ballance and Stuart Broad.

Morne Morkel [17] and Vernon Philander [42] enjoyed some late success to further demoralise England before the latter was caught and bowled by Moeen Ali. That dismissal provoked a declaration from Du Plessis, whose side closed on 343-9 with an imposing lead of 473.

Morkel and Philander swung the ball menacingly as England's openers made a cameo appearance before stumps, with Cook dramatically given out to a first-ball lbw before the decision was overturned on review.

Neither the former skipper nor under-pressure partner Jennings managed to add a run during that dicey late spell, with only a single leg-bye to show for their efforts.