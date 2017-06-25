England have secured a Twenty20 series win over South Africa after beating the visitors by 19 runs on the final day in Cardiff.

Dawid Malan made history with his 78 off 44 balls to record the highest score from an England player on their debut as the hosts struck 181 for eight at the Swalec Stadium.

After winning the opening game with a crushing nine-wicket victory in Southampton, the Proteas levelled the series on Friday night after securing a thrilling three-run victory in Taunton.

This time, however, their target was out of their reach, restricted to 162-7 thanks to some impressive bowling from Chris Jordan, who finished the afternoon with figures of 3-31.

In just his second match, Tom Curran also helped halt the South African fightback taking 2-22, with Mason Crane dismissing AB de Villiers (39) for what was his first ever international wicket.

Mangaliso Mosehle did manage 36 off 22 balls, but South Africa's final tally of 162 proved to be well off the mark.

"I thought we had a really good score," Jos Buttler, standing in for captain Eoin Morgan, said after the win. "Dawid batted on a different wicket to the rest of us. Having played here a lot recently, the guys then had a plan in the field. Players like Tom Curran showed they have an old head on young shoulders. He's only 22, but he knows what he wants to do."

It was Malan who shone brightest for the hosts, laying down a marker by smashing an emphatic six off his second delivery after replacing Jason Roy, who fell for eight.

"I didn't think this day would ever come so it was nice to get the opportunity to show what I can do," he said. "I can't think I have made it after one game, I have to keep scoring runs for Middlesex and that's what I will do."