England will take on Bangladesh in the opening match of the 2017 Champions Trophy 2017 at Kennington Oval, London on 1 June, Thursday.

The Three Lions have hosted the tournament on two occasions in the past and have lost to West Indies and India in the final in 2004 and 2013, respectively. As a host nation, England will be looking to win the tournament for the first time this year.

Eoin Morgan will lead the side in the 2017 Champions Trophy. He will be hoping that England's record in the One Day International (ODIs) in the last two years will help them achieve success.

The host enter the major ICC tournament after managing a 2-1 series victory over South Africa. However, they will have to be worried about the manner in which they lost to the Proteas in the last ODI.

England lost six wickets in the first five overs and their latest defeat should not dent their confidence in the opening fixture against the Asian Tigers. The English side were bowled out for 153 runs and South Africa had no trouble in chasing the target.

Bangladesh lost to India in the knockout stages of the 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia. A team which is full of energy and high on confidence will be hoping to shine in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

England and Bangladesh are placed in Group A, along with Australia and New Zealand. The latter two will face each other in the other Group A fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham on 2 June, Friday.

Prediction

England to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

England to win: 1/6

Bangladesh to win: 4

Team News

England

Possible XI: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh

Possible XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehdi Hasan.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 10:30am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link. Sky Sports provides live coverage of the Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom. Sky Go App will provide action on iPhone, iPad and selected Android devices. Skysports.com will also provide updates of the Champions Trophy.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 broadcasting TV channels: