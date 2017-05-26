England will take on South Africa in the second One Day International (ODIs) scheduled between the two sides at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on 27 May, Saturday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 11am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

The ODI series between England and South Africa is taking place days before the start of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The host nation have started the preparation on a positive note with a victory over the Proteas in the first ODI.

England continued their impressive form with the bat as they yet again posted a total of over 300 runs. They managed 339 for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs, with captain Eoin Morgan scoring a century.

Chris Woakes led their bowling attack as he picked up four wickets to bowl out South Africa for 267 runs with five overs to spare. The Three Lions will be looking for a similar performance in the second ODI.

A victory for England on Saturday will see them clinch the three-match series. However, a defeat will give South Africa a chance to win the series in the third ODI at the Lord's, London on 29 May.

Ben Stokes' latest injury blow could change things for England as his absence means they have to sacrifice Moeen Ali to bring in a pacer to the playing XI. So Stokes' absence from the Champions Trophy could result in them losing two key players.

England and Ali would be hoping that Stokes would be fit for the major ICC event that will take place in June. He is likely to be rested for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa, starting with the one on Saturday.

Prediction

England to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

England to win: 8/11

South Africa to win: 11/10

Team News

England

Possible XI: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), David Willey, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

South Africa

Possible XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(wk), Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.