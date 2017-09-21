The second one-day international between England and West Indies has been abandoned after just 14 balls following a day dominated by rain at Trent Bridge.

Just 2.2 overs were possible of the hosts' innings, by which time Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow had maneuvered to 21 for 0, but no further play was possible as the heavens opened.

Play had been scheduled to restart shortly after the players were taken off, at 1:15pm BST, but it proved to be a false dawn as the inclement conditions continued in Nottingham.

A 20-over match was still a possibility if play begun by 5:56pm BST, but with a little under two hours until that cut-off time the umpires called time on the day as the rain continued to fall. Fans who brought tickets are entitled to a full refund.

Both teams will resume the five-match series, which England lead 1-0 after their seven-wicket win at Old Trafford, on Sunday [24 September] at Bristol where Chris Gayle will hope to play. The Windies opener was left out of the team due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first ODI.