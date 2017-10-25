An "entitled" former public schoolboy who raped two "extremely drunk" women within six days of each other and had sex with a 14-year-old girl has been jailed for 20 years.

Chiron Hutchinson, described by a judge as "predatory and narcissistic fantasist obsessed with sex" attacked the women, aged 17 and 24, in the Tunbridge Wells area.

The 20-year-old, from East Sussex, was convicted of three counts of rape after previously admitting two offences of unlawful sexual activity in relation to a 14-year-old girl.

Maidstone Crown Court heard from Hutchinson himself during the trial that prison officers allowed him to watch the explicit sex movie Fifty Shades of Grey in his cell.

The jury heard how the former pupil at St Bede's, in Hailsham, Sussex, drove the two rape victims to secluded areas in his mother's hire car to attack them.

Hutchinson raped his 17-year-old victim inside and outside his car in woodland on 2 October 2016 after meeting her while she was out with friends in the town's MooMoo nightclub.

The court heard how he filmed her on his mobile phone as she sat bare-legged in the Subaru car, in an ordeal that "could only be described as abduction", reported the Daily Mail.

Then just six days later Hutchinson targeted a 24-year-old French woman offering her a lift home after spotting her wandering without her shoes in the street.

Hutchinson, an aspiring model and actor, drove her to an isolated spot and raped from behind on the bonnet of the hire car.

A month before, Hutchinson sexually assaulted and had sex with the 14-year-old girl after offering her a lift home from school on Facebook. A few days later they had unprotected sex in a park, the court heard.

In a damning sentencing hearing Judge Mark Dennis QC called the defendant a "narcissist" and "opportunist" adding that his crimes were borne out of "a sense of entitlement".

Ordering Hutchinson to serve an additional eight years on licence Dennis said Hutchinson showed "no empathy" towards his victims.

During the investigation led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate police found material showing an interest in "force", "rape-type" behaviour and "violent sex", reported BBC news.

Hutchinson was cleared of three other rapes, one attempted rape and six sexual assaults.