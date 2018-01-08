A video of the US president's second son, Eric Trump, wearing a sombrero at a Mexican-themed birthday party has prompted online ridicule.

Trump was caught on camera celebrating his 34th birthday at a Mexican restaurant in West Chester, New York, with his wife Lara, brother Donald Jr and a group of friends. The video showed him blowing out the candles on his Fudgie the Whale cake.

On social media, people pointed out the irony of Trump's theme choice for his party, considering his father's offensive remarks about Mexicans in the past.

One woman wrote on Twitter: "You cannot make these things up. Build a wall! Mexicans are rapists and bad hombres! Now let's make a Mexican-themed B-day party for Eric Trump."

Another jokingly asked whether the president's son had asked "Mexico to pay for his dinner."

Donald Trump kicked off his presidential campaign in 2015 by attacking Mexican immigrants.

"They are not our friends, believe me," he said. "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists."

One of Trump's main campaign promises was to build a wall along the US-Mexican border.

He has reiterated his plan numerous times since becoming president, most recently on Saturday when it emerged that he planned to ask Congress for $18bn (£13.3bn).

After holding talks with Republican leaders at Camp David this weekend, Trump was expected to ask Congress for $18bn to build his "great wall." The total price tag for the project is $33bn, which covers the cost of technology, new roads and maintenance.

The $18bn would build more than 700 miles of new or replacement barriers, according to proposals sent to senators by US Customs and Border Protection. In total the US-Mexico border measures around 2,000 miles.

Mexico has repeatedly said it will not pay for the wall but Trump is adamant it will.

"I have a very good relationship with Mexico," he said at Camp David. "But yes, in some form, Mexico will pay for the wall."

The US president is scheduled to meet Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday (10 January) to discuss immigration.