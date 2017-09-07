An Essex man has appeared in court accused of importing a sex doll that has the appearance of a child.

Daniel Adams, of Perry Lane, Langham, is said to have ordered the child-like sex doll from Hong Kong. It was intercepted on arrival to the UK.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers at East Midlands Airport then informed Essex Police and he was arrested and charged.

The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to improper importation of indecent or obscene articles when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (5 September), the Colchester Gazette reports.

"The doll is described as being about one metre tall [and] has the general appearance of an early teenage child," prosecutor Mo Miah said, according to the local newspaper.

"The package was shown to have been sent from Hong Kong and was addressed to Mr Adams.

"This is a relatively new offence. There is only one other case I know of being sentenced in Kent."

Adams denied the allegations and will face a jury trial.

He will next appear before a judge at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 October.