An Essex man who was found attempting to import an "anatomically correct" childlike sex doll has been sentenced. Simon Glerum, 33, pleaded guilty to arranging the import of a prohibited indecent or obscene article after Border Force officers intercepted a parcel from Hong Kong containing the 3ft 3ins doll at Stansted Airport.

The parcel was labelled as a mannequin and also came with items such as a wig, body stocking and fake nails.

Following his arrest in January, police seized a laptop from his home in Great Bardfield. The laptop contained 33 images and films showing child abuse, 21 of which were labelled Category A (most serious).

Officers also recovered a fictional story describing the sexual abuse of a child at Glreum's home.

During the investigation, authorities found Glerum had intentionally sought a childlike sex doll after tracking his internet usage. He claimed he had intended to purchase a small adult doll.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on 23 August to admit importing the sex doll, three counts of making indecent images of a child and one count of possession of a prohibited image.

He has now been handed a 12-month suspended sentence for each of the five counts that will run concurrently. He has also been subjected to a five year sexual harm prevention disorder and ordered to complete a sex offender treatment programme and 20 days in rehabilitation.

The doll has since been fortified and will eventually be destroyed.

Detective inspector Neal Miller, of the Crime and Public Protection Command, said: "The importation of childlike sex dolls can be an indication of offences being committed against children, as in this case, where images of child abuse were found on Glerum's computer.

"We will always investigate and deal with such cases robustly and have made a number of arrests. One is currently going through the courts.

"We work closely with Border Force, National Crime Agency and Crown Prosecution Service in our commitment to prevent the importation of these obscene items and to protect children from harm."

Border Force's Julian Doughty, Senior Manager at the Fast Parcel Joint Border Intelligence Unit based at East Midlands Airport, said: "Cases like this demonstrate just how vital Border Force officers' work at Stansted and ports across the UK is. In this instance, by developing intelligence which led to the seizure and by linking with Essex Police, their actions have led directly to the uncovering of an individual who had committed other serious child sex offences.

"We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those attempting to import obscene items like this are brought to justice."