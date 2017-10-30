A Eurasian lynx has escaped from a Welsh wildlife park, it has been reported.

The animal, which is twice the size of a domestic cat, went missing from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, near Aberystwyth some time during the last five days.

While there are no reported incidences of a lynx attacking a human, rangers have warned members of the public to stay away from the wild animal, which has sharp teeth and claws and could retaliate "if cornered or trapped".

Park rangers are assisting police as they attempt to capture the escaped animal.

A park official told Mail Online: "We have fully-trained keepers on hand to deal with the situation. She is not used to hunting live prey but will chase rabbits and rodents when she gets hungry.

"Lynx can travel about 12 miles a day, but the chances are she hasn't gone far. We will be putting out camera traps around the perimeter of the zoo and relying on sightings by the public.

"Once we learn her location and follow her trail pattern we can set up monitored traps to catch her," the ranger explained.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the public in the area should be "alert and vigilant" but the animal should not be approached if spotted.

"The lynx is unlikely to approach people, but may attempt to take livestock or pets as food," said a force spokeswoman. "We do however advise that the animal should not be approached as it could become aggressive if cornered.

"It is believed that the lynx remains in fairly close proximity to the Animalarium, but of course it could potentially go further afield."

The lynx is tan and white with dark spots on her back and legs, with a thick, stubby tail, no more than six inches long.

The public are asked to contact the zoo park directly or the police if they see the lynx.