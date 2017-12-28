Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun will become Everton's first January signing after two clubs reached an agreement for the striker's transfer.

The 26-year-old striker has shown impressive form for the Turkish club this season having already netted 13 goals in 23 games across all competitions.

Everton have been on the lookout for a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United in the summer. The Toffees have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis this season with Wayne Rooney their top scorer with 10 goals in the Premier League.

The Goodison Park outfit spent over £100m ($134.2m) in the summer to overhaul their squad under Ronald Koeman, but it failed to make an impact as they struggled in the bottom half of the table for most of the first-half of the campaign. The Dutch manager was sacked after their loss to Arsenal with Sam Allardyce taking over – they are currently in ninth place, well clear of the relegation battle.

Everton failed with a move to sign Olivier Giroud in the summer and were again linked with the Frenchman ahead of the January transfer window, but Arsene Wenger ruled out selling the Arsenal forward midway through the campaign. Allardyce revealed that it was the player's wife that stopped him from moving, and that statement was also recently dismissed by the French coach.

The Toffees boss looks to have found a solution for their goalscoring problems and according to the Sun, they have agreed a £25m deal with Besiktas to sign Tosun. The Turkey international was said to have been at Everton Finch Farm training base on Wednesday (27 December) to complete a medical and agree personal terms.

The report claims that Everton will initially pay a fee of £20m which will rise to £25m later. The Toffees were not the only interested suitor for the striker with earlier reports claiming that Tottenham Hotspur were also on the trail of Tosun, who has shown an impressive appetite for goals since joining Besiktas in 2014.