Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has agreed personal terms with Everton and will arrive at Merseyside in the next few days to complete a deal. The 26-year-old will be contracted to the club until 2022 as Sam Allardyce hopes to address his problems up top.

The Sun reports that the Turkey International will be on £145,000-a-week, with Everton keen to get the deal over the line as soon as possible to aid their charge to finish in the top half of the table. Everton have beaten Roma, Valencia and Red Bull Leipzig in their pursuit for the striker while Tottenham Hotspur were also reported to be in the hunt.

The news comes after Besiktas had specifically struck off any reports of a deal between the two sides after news had emerged of a £25m ($33m) agreement to sign the Turkey international.

"There is no offer for Cenk Tosun," said Metin Albayrak, spokesman for the Besiktas board of directors, as quoted by Four Four Two. "We are only learning this from the press, and if an offer comes to us, we will decide."

Besiktas coach Senol Gunes had also confirmed that no deal is done regarding his side's star striker and is looking to hold on to him beyond the January transfer window.

"There is nothing official about transferring Cenk Tosun," said Gunes. "I am happy with my team and I do not want my players to go."

The Toffees have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis this season with Wayne Rooney their top scorer with 10 goals in the Premier League. Tosun, who has been earmarked as the man to end their problems up top, has been on the scoresheet 14 times, which should increase some confidence in the Everton ranks.

The Goodison Park outfit spent over £100m ($134.2m) in the summer to overhaul their squad under Ronald Koeman, but it failed to make an impact as they struggled in the bottom half of the table for most of the first-half of the campaign. The Dutch manager was sacked after their loss to Arsenal with Sam Allardyce taking over – they are currently in ninth place, well clear of the relegation battle.

The Toffees tried their best to sign Olivier Giroud last summer but the Frenchman refused a move, despite having turned into a bit part figure for the north London club this season, making only one start in the Premier League. He has been a regular feature in cup competitions, starting regularly in the Europa League and League Cup thus far this season.