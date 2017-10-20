Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Wayne Rooney, Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines will all feature against Arsenal on Sunday (22 October) and expects Morgan Schneiderlin to be ready to face the Gunners despite suffering a knock in the 2-1 defeat to Lyon.

Koeman rang the changes against the Ligue 1 outfit on Thursday [19 October] as he looked for an answer to his side's current woes and decided to omit experienced duo Rooney and Jagielka from the squad entirely. The Dutchman also saw fit to drop Baines, Idrissa Gueye and Gylfi Sigurdsson to the substitute's bench, though the latter did replace the injured Schneiderlin early in the second half.

The Toffees delivered a slightly improved performance against Bruno Genesio's side without their esteemed quartet but ultimately failed to avoid yet another damning defeat which has left their hopes of Europa League progression hanging by a thread. When asked if Rooney, Jagielka would be restored to the starting line-up against Arsenal, Koeman said: "Yes, all will be involved."

The former Southampton boss also revealed that the injury Schneiderlin suffered against Lyon is not serious, though it did force him to miss training on Friday [20 October]. The Frenchman is likely to be available to face Arsenal, as is James McCarthy, who made his return from a knee problem for Everton Under-23s on Tuesday.

"[Schneiderlin] had a knock," Koeman said in his press conference. "I think he will be ready for the weekend, he did not train today but will train tomorrow and will be ready for Sunday.

Asked about McCarthy's availability, the Everton boss said: "He's possible, that decision is what I need to take tomorrow but he's fit to be part of the team, yes."

McCarthy and Schneiderlin should both figure against Arsenal, who are yet to win away in the Premier League this season, but Koeman was not so confident about Aaron Lennon and Jonjoe Kenny's chances of featuring against Arsene Wenger's side.

Kenny suffered a hamstring problem while on international duty with England's Under-21s, while Lennon has struggled for fitness during the embryonic stages of the new season.

"Jonjoe was one week out with hamstring issues, he did his first training on Wednesday," Koeman added. "Aaron has not been fit for the last two weeks and need more training."