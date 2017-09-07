Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said he is "very disappointed" at the recent drink-driving scandal involving Wayne Rooney, although he confirmed that the former England captain will play against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (9 September).

Rooney was arrested in the early hours of the morning last Friday (1 September) near his home in Wilmslow and was later charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police. He was subsequently bailed and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 18 September - the day after Everton visit his former club Manchester United in the Premier League.

Reading a short prepared statement before his pre-Tottenham press conference at Finch Farm on Thursday afternoon, Koeman said: "Obviously I am very disappointed by the situation regarding Wayne Rooney.

"We have spoken last Tuesday and the chairman Bill Kenwright spoke also to Wayne about this situation. In line with any disciplinary matter this will be dealt internally by the club at the appropriate time."

Joining Rooney in the squad for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs to Goodison Park will be Nikola Vlasic, the highly-rated teenage Croatian forward who earned a £10m ($13m) deadline day move to Everton after impressing both Koeman and director of football Steve Walsh during last month's two-legged Europa League play-off clash with Hajduk Split.

"Vlasic will be in the squad for Saturday and is in contention to play," Koeman added. "He was on our (transfer) list because he's one of the biggest talents in Europe, in my opinion. He also impressed us in the two games."

Koeman also offered hope of an unlikely first-team return for striker outcast Oumar Niasse, who saw a late £7m switch to Crystal Palace collapse over agents' fees. The Senegalese international has made just seven senior appearances for Everton since being brought to Merseyside from Lokomotiv Moscow by Roberto Martinez in February 2016 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City after being completely frozen out by Koeman.

"Niasse is back with the first team and gives us another option," the Dutchman said, admitting that one of the reasons for the player's return was Everton's inability to sign the striker they so evidently needed. "His attitude has been perfect and he needs to fight like all of the other players."

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will also be available to face Tottenham after withdrawing from England duty with a thigh injury sustained in the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, although contract rebel Ross Barkley is set to be sidelined for a further two-and-a-half months as he continues to recover from a torn hamstring sustained on his return from groin surgery.

Long-term absentees Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie all remain out, while there was no update on Mason Holgate (ankle), Davy Klaassen (foot) or James McCarthy (knee). The former duo are expected to be fit, however.