Arouna Kone is free to leave Everton before the end of the January transfer window and could become the latest Toffees old boy to join David Moyes at Sunderland. The Ivorian has been frozen out by Ronald Koeman and has not started a Premier League game for the Toffees since April last 2016.

Kone, who joined Everton from Wigan Athletic for around £6m (€7m) in the summer of 2013, has seen just 76 minutes worth of action in all competitions this season. The Liverpool Echo reports the Goodison outfit have received offers for the much-maligned forward, who is keen to continue his trade in England's top flight.

Sunderland are in desperate need of reinforcements as they look to stave off relegation and could make a move for Kone, 33, should their pursuit of Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa prove unsuccessful. The 30-year-old Argentine took to social media to announce that he will never play for the Premier League champions again, but his proposed move to the Black Cats is far from complete.

Queens Park Rangers have also registered their interest in Kone, while Swansea City were believed to be monitoring the former Sevilla forward's situation earlier in the window. Despite having little cover for Romelu Lukaku, Koeman is happy to let Kone go without bringing in a ready-made replacement. Enner Valencia and young starlet Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is currently sidelined with an ankle ligament problem, are the only other out-and-out forwards in the Everton squad.

The former Southampton boss pulled the plug on a deal for Standard Liege forward Ishak Belfodil earlier in the window due to concerns over the player's attitude, and the Blues also dropped their interest in Memphis Depay, who joined Ligue 1 outfit Lyon from Manchester United in a deal that could be worth up to £21m.