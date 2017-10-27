Everton interim boss David Unsworth says his situation at Goodison Park "has not changed" after recent talks with Bill Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri and insists he is solely focused on emerging victorious against fellow Premier League strugglers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (29 October).

Unsworth oversaw a much-improved performance in his first match in charge of the Toffees on Wednesday but could not prevent his side from suffering a narrow loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Many Evertonians were encouraged by what they saw on the pitch, and some have called for 'Rhino' to be given the job on a permanent basis.

Unsworth has made it clear that he wishes to succeed Ronald Koeman at Everton, but the former Toffees full-back confirmed that his situation hasn't changed since talking to Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri, and he is only worried about leaving Leicester with three points.

"No, no different at all," Unsworth said in his press conference. "I've spoken to the chairman [Bill Kenwright] two or three times a day and spoke with Farhad Moshiri on Thursday. Nothing changed, we're fully focused on Sunday. No secrets, no hidden agendas, we'll continue to be who we are.

"I'm clear in what my role is day to day until someone tells me otherwise, we'll just keep doing what we do best. It's always about getting results, it's Everton Football Club, we expect results, our fans expects results and expect Everton performances. We've got to get a couple of wins, not for me but for the club.

Unsworth is expected to be given the next three matches against Leicester, Lyon and Watford to prove he is worthy of being appointed Everton manager. The 44-year-old is one of the bookmakers' favourites to be handed the role permanently, while the likes of Sean Dyche, Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have also been linked with a move to Merseyside.

Ancelotti is without doubt the most high-profile name to be linked with the Goodison post, but Kevin Ratcliffe, who captained the Toffees during the greatest period of their history, does not think his former club have any chance of convincing the former Real Madrid boss to take over from Koeman.

Ancelotti has by and large managed clubs competing in Europe's premier club competition during his managerial career, and Ratcliffe does not think the former Chelsea boss will want to work away from the elite.

"Giving David Unsworth the caretaker job makes total sense," Ratcliffe said in his column for the Liverpool Echo. "To be honest, appointing Unsy for the next few games was the only option available for the club, who knew something had to be done with Ronald Koeman.

"He's got the job, it looks like anyway, for the next few games and has made it clear he would love to be the manager of Everton permanently. Unsy will not be alone in really fancying this job but as it stands there is no standout candidate.

"Well, there is one but I don't think he would come to Goodison. Carlo Ancelotti is a man who wants European football, he wants the Champions League and will probably get it if he waits a little bit longer.

"Everton, by the looks of things, will not even be able to offer Europa League [action] for much longer so I can't see them convincing the Italian to take the job."