Henry Onyekuru has once again fuelled the flames over a possible return to parent club Everton in January after admitting he "does not know" if he will see out the season at Anderlecht.

Oneykuru, 20, was just one of a raft of new faces that joined the Merseysiders during the summer, but immediately joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan deal after completing his £6.8m move from KAS Eupen.

The young forward has enjoyed a very positive start to life with Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side, who are currently nine points behind Club Brugge in the Jupiler League table. The Nigeria international has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring seven goals.

His early season form has no doubt impressed the powers that be at Everton, who are reportedly considering cutting short his loan at Anderlecht and starting his Goodison Park career earlier than planned. David Unsworth's men are in dire need of more firepower after failing to sign an adequate replacement for Romelu Lukaku in the summer, and Onyekuru refused to quash speculation that he could soon be the man to provide it.

"I don't know if I'll stay until the end of the season. I cannot promise anything. I'm not saying I'm leaving, but we'll see," Onyekuru was quoted as saying by DH.

Onyekuru's comments come just a few days after one of his representatives moved to end all talk of an early return to Goodison Park. The young Nigerian didn't qualify for a work permit during the summer and was loaned out to Anderlecht in light of that fact. Onyekuru's spokesperson recently confirmed that, unsurprisingly, he is still not able to ply his trade in England.

"It's unfortunate that he can't join Everton until the summer, as there is no break clause in his loan deal and aside from that he has not qualified for a work permit yet", a representative of Onyekuru told Owngoalnigeria.com.

"The plan for now is still the same like in the summer, which is spend a season on loan before returning back to Everton next summer to fight for a shirt in the team."

Everton could still apply for an Exceptional Talent visa if they really wish to bring Onyekuru to Goodison Park, but the talented forward may still not qualify as he not appeared regularly for his home country. Onyekuru may not know who he will be playing for at the turn of the year, but he will almost certainly start for Anderlecht against his old club Eupen on Saturday (28 October).