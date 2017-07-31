Everton are intensifying their efforts to sign Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud with manager Ronald Koeman eager to sign the France international before the Premier League season kicks off next Saturday (12 August).

Koeman's men have spent almost £100m this summer already but have not yet signed a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who left Goodison Park for Manchester United in a deal worth around £90m.

Everton have already signed three attackers this summer – Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney and Henry Onyekuru have all joined the Toffees' set-up – but Koeman is searching for a target man and has placed Arsenal's Giroud at the top of his shopping list, according to the Mirror.

Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke and Roma's Edin Dzeko are believed to have been discussed, but the Dutchman has his sights set on the Frenchman, who may decide to leave Arsenal in order to receive regular game-time before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Reports last week claimed that Giroud was preparing to wait until the start of the season in order to see where the land lies at Arsenal, who signed his compatriot Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee earlier this summer.

Arsene Wenger attempted to play down speculation linking Giroud with a move away from Arsenal a couple of weeks ago, insisting the former Montpellier hitman 'fancies the competition' in north London, but Everton will test the Gunners' resolve over the £25m-rated hitman in the coming days as they look to ramp up their summer spending.

Everton have already signed seven first-team players this summer but Koeman is keen to make three more signings before the transfer window slams shut. Along with Giroud, Swansea City talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson is high on the Dutchman's agenda and a deal for the Icelandic international is expected to be completed before the end of this week.

Koeman is also looking for left-sided central defender due to the severe injury sustained by Ramiro Funes Mori, while cover for the ageing Leighton Baines is also under consideration.

The prospective arrival of Giroud would presumably limit young forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin's chances for game-time during the upcoming campaign. The former Sheffield United starlet featured 12 times for the Blues last season and is hoping to see more action as the Blues aim to compete both domestically and in the Europa League.

"There's going to be a lot more opportunities to play, with the Europa League and the other cup competitions, so I'm just looking to impress as much as I can," Calvert-Lewin told Everton's official website.

"I want to be a big part in the Everton team. I'm just looking to do the best I can and, hopefully, that will be enough to play more games in the Premier League and in the cups. I want to get as many games under my belt and score as many goals as I can."