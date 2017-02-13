Everton coach, Duncan Ferguson hopes Romelu Lukaku breaks his goal record and goes on to score another hundred.

The Blues legend made 162 league appearances for the Toffees across two spells at the club, scoring 60 goals along the way.

Now working with manager, Ronald Koeman, Ferguson wants the Belgian striker – who is just one league goal away from tying his tally – to break his record and go on to score many more at Goodison Park.

"Someone said to me that Rom was getting closer to my record of goals and I didn't even know what it was," Ferguson said as quoted on The Times.

"No-one tells you about the record until someone is about to beat it. The quicker he does it the better.

"Rom is a goal machine and hopefully he scores a couple of hundred for us in the next 10 years."

If the former Chelsea man ties Ferguson's record against Sunderland on 25 February, he would have done it in 34 less appearances than the Scot. Ferguson also went on to claim that the 23-year-old is one of the best strikers he's ever seen.

"We are working with him every day, but we are just there to facilitate him, massage him," he added.

"He is top drawer. He can finish off his right and his left. He maybe needs to improve his heading, but he is one of the best I have seen."

Everton's record signing recently scored four against Bournemouth in the Toffees' 6-3 win and has currently scored 17 goals in all competition this season.

Lukaku's overall goal record is 78 goals in 153 games, and has a long way to go if he wants to beat Everton legend Dixie Dean's record of 395 goals.