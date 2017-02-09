Romelu Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola says his client will sign a new contract with Everton despite interest from Chelsea. Lukaku has been in excellent form for the Toffees this season and is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with 16 goals in just 22 starts.

After a wondrous four-goal salvo against Bournemouth last weekend (4 February), Lukaku's future somewhat predictably became a talking point. However, Raiola, who also represents Manchester United stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, revealed the Belgian international will sign a new long-term deal with Ronald Koeman's men and was keen to stress that there are "no problems" between Lukaku and Everton, who have been negotiating fresh terms since August.

"There are no problems right now between the player and the club. Talks are ongoing. He will sign." Raiola told talkSPORT.

Lukaku has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract at Goodison Park and has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs in recent months. The 23-year-old left Chelsea for Everton in a £28million deal in the summer of 2014 and has scored 78 goals in 151 starts for the Merseysiders, who are just five points away from Manchester United in the Premier League table.

With the future of Diego Costa shrouded in uncertainty Chelsea could well be in the hunt for a new centre forward at the end of the season. Antonio Conte's men were interested in bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge last summer but balked at the £75m asking price set by Everton, who are prepared to offer their prized asset a £140,000-a-week contract, according to The Times.

Lukaku has improved considerably during his time at Goodison and is the first Everton forward to score 16 goals or more in four consecutive seasons since legendary striker Joe Royle. The former Chelsea hitman has found the net 17 times in all competitions this season and will be hoping to add to that tally when Koeman's side travel to face Middlesbrough on Saturday (11 February).