Everton players reportedly believe Ronald Koeman is looking for a way out of Goodison Park, as pressure continues to pile on the Toffees' manager.

The Merseysiders' disastrous start to the campaign took another turn for the worse on Sunday (1 October), when they lost 1-0 at home to Burnley, registering their fourth defeat in the last five Premier League games.

The loss means Everton have won just two of their last 10 games in all competitions and they enter the international break just two points above the relegation zone.

Following the defeat to Burnley, Koeman admitted his future was "out of his hands" but remained adamant he was the right man to steer his side clear of troubles, even though the bookies have installed him as the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

However, according to the Sun, a number of senior Everton players believe the Dutchman is now just waiting for chairman Bill Kenwright and majority owner Farhad Moshiri to sack him.

Koeman spent £140m (€158m) on players in the summer but has failed to replace Romelu Lukaku after his £75m move to Manchester United and has seen his side score just four league goals so far this season.

Despite spending over £200m since arriving at Goodison Park, Koeman is reportedly unhappy with Director of Football Steve Walsh and Kenwright for their failure to fill the void left by the Belgian. The report adds that the former Southampton manager has reportedly become "distant and detached" and that his demeanour on the training ground has changed dramatically.

On Monday, Moshiri broke his silence over Everton's dismal campaign and given his full back to Koeman, despite reports over his future.

"These are early days and Koeman has my total support," Moshiri said, according to a statement obtained by talkSport. "We have great fans and they deserve better. We know the honest and objective expectations of our supporters and will not let them down. We are in a bad moment. But we have played three of the four title contenders away."

Everton have looked extremely ponderous going forward and Koeman has been criticised for deploying Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen all at the same time. While very good on the ball, the three summer signings are not blessed with pace and some have suggested Koeman should instead opt to play Nicholas Calwert-Lewin up-front.

The Dutchman conceded his side's lack of confidence in the final third of the pitch was a major issue and after Everton conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 against Apollon Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday (28 September), Koeman admitted his side were "afraid to play football".

After the international break Everton travel to Brighton and Hove Albion before hosting Lyon in the Europa League and then welcoming Arsenal to Goodison Park and Koeman admitted his side would go into the break on a downbeat note.

"It is not nice if you have two weeks for an international break and get a defeat, but that is life and you have to accept it," he added. "But don't accept it, and sit back and wait. We will continue and I will try to do the best for my job. All the other questions are not in my hands."