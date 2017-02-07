Everton and Tottenham are going head-to-head for Turkish wonderkid Ozancan Kokcu but face competition from sides in Holland and Germany. Several clubs are believed to have submitted "serious" offers for the Feyenoord starlet, according to his agent Muzzi Ozcan, with a decision on the teenager's future set to be made in the coming weeks.

Ozcan also revealed that Tottenham are the ones pursuing Kokcu "the hardest" but a deal for the versatile 18-year-old seems far from completion. Feyenoord have not been able to tie Kokcu down to a new deal and his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, but any club wishing to sign him would still have to pay a compensation fee due to his age.

"We have serious offers from England, Holland and Germany," Ozcan told Yahoo Sports. "Tottenham, Everton and clubs in Germany are speaking to him, Spurs are pursuing the contract the hardest. In the coming weeks we will decide his future."

Both Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino have utilised a wealth of young talent already this season; The Everton boss has given Premier League debuts to Mason Holgate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman, while 18-year-old Tom Davies was named the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for January.

Pochettino has given debuts to the likes of Harry Winks and Cameron Carter-Vickers while others such as Dele Alli and Eric Dier have both become integral members of the White Hart Lane starting line-up under the tutelage of the Argentine. Both Spurs and the Toffees are well-versed in developing young players into established stars and that could well play in Kokcu's mind when he makes the decision over his future.

Kokcu, who can play on the wings, in a central attacking role and up front, has not yet made a first-team appearance for Feyenoord this season but he has impressed for the club's youth side.