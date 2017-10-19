Live Kick-off: 8:05pm Kevin Mirallas comes into the starting XI with Davy Klaassen also starting in midfield.

Gylfi Sigurdsson settles for a spot on the bench.

Wayne Rooney and Phil Jagielka both left out of the match day squad.

Tom Davies replaces Idrissa Gueye in midfield.

Now 20:00 Five minutes until kick-off at Goodison Park. Elsewhere tonight, Arsenal have sealed a 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade thanks to another acrobatic effort from Olivier Giroud. That's three wins from three from the Gunners in this competition.

7 min 19:53 What can we expect from Memphis Depay tonight, then? With Mariano Diaz absent tonight he is perhaps Lyon's biggest goal threat having scored three and laid on another three this season.

23 min 19:37 Davy Klaassen hasn't played since Everton's last Europa League game; that disappointing draw at home to Apollon Limassol. Tonight he has a chance to force his way back into Koeman's first-team plans and with Wayne Rooney not involved, he has maybe his best opportunity yet to lay down a marker in his preferred role.

35 min 19:25 Ronald Koeman has left Phil Jagielka out of his squad tonight; does he have one eye on the visit of Arsenal on Sunday? Almost certainly. On Sunday, the veteran defender returned from a hamstring injury suffered in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United back in September. Asking him to play three times in a week might be a tall order.

41 min 19:19 With Mariano Diaz ruled out with a groin injury, Bruno Genesio has selected 18-year-old Myziane Maolida to lead his attack tonight. The youngster is supported by the trio of Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir former Chelsea starlet Bertrand Traore, all of whom have goals in them. There is no room for former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva in the starting XI with Tete preferred on the right of defence. âž¡ï¸ La compo !ðŸ”´ ðŸ”µ#EvertonOL pic.twitter.com/gLGG7Dfpwl — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 19, 2017

47 min 19:13 Ronald Koeman makes four changes to his side tonight. After his lively cameo that helped Everton rescue a point against Brighton on Sunday, Kevin Mirallas comes into the starting XI, starting on the left of a front three alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nikola Vlasic. There's no Gylfi Sigurdsson in that starting XI with Wayne Rooney not included in the match day squad at all. There is also no sign of Phil Jagielka; a concern for Everton fans maybe given he only returned from a hamstring injury on Sunday? Idrissa Gueye is replaced by Tom Davies in midfield while Ashley Williams and Cuco Martina come in for Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines. ðŸ”µ | Team news is in! Here's our XI and subs to face @OL in the @europaleague. #UEL #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/wEtEN48WMF — Everton (@Everton) October 19, 2017

57 min 19:03 There is also a start for Mason Holgate at left-back with Leighton Baines dropped to the bench.

1 hr 18:55 Memphis Depay and Ronald Koeman Memphis Depay is back in England for the first time since leaving Manchester United last January and he will be up against a manager who has tried to sign him in the past. While Ronald Koeman was in charge at Southampton, Depay rejected the chance to join the south coast club following the 2014 World Cup, instead choosing to remain at PSV Eindhoven for another season. He went onto win the Eredivisie title, finishing as the league's top scorer, before finally joining United in June 2015. During Depays' final six months at Old Trafford, Koeman again tried to sign the player. He said in November last year: "I think he is an interesting player. He has great individual qualities. He just needs to play games. Will failing to sign him come back to haunt Koeman tonight?

1 hr 18:40 Lyon's 21-man squad to face Everton in the Europa League: Anthony Lopes, Mathieu Gorgelin, Dorian Grange, Rafael, Mouctar Diakhaby, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Dylan Mboumbouni, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal, Kenny Tete, Houssem Aouar, Jordan Ferri, Lucas Tousart, Tanguy Ndombele, Elisha Owusu, Memphis Depay, Maxwel Cornet, Nabil Fekir, Myziane Maolida, Betrand Traore, Alan Dzabana

1 hr 18:38 Team news: Lyon Things are far worse for the opposition tonight. Mariano Diaz, who left Real Madrid to join Lyon during the summer, has been in superb form since that move having scored seven goals in 11 games but will not feature tonight after suffering a groin injury. He one of a handful of players to emerge from Friday's thrilling victory over champions Monaco with a knock. Ferland Mendy was replaced by Fernando Marcal after 84 minutes in that match and has since been diagnosed with a thigh problem.

Left-back Jeremy Morel, midfielder Pape Chiekh Dop and Clement Grenier also remain ruled out.

1 hr 18:35 Team news: Everton There are have been no recent developments with Everton's long-term absentees Seamus Coleman (leg), Ross Barkley (hamstring), Yannick Bolasie and Ramiro Funes Mori (both knee) are are all still ruled out. Jonjoe Kenny, who featured in the draw with Apollon Limassol, won't be involved today after returning from international duty with England Under-21s with a knock.

1 hr 18:32 Team news: Everton James McCarthy's season has been blighted by knee problems but he did return to action on Tuesday, playing 45 minutes for the club's Under-23s as they lost 3-1 to Wolfsburg in the Premier International Cup. Tonight's contest will likely come too soon for him, although Ronald Koeman has been impressed with what he's seen from the midfielder. Upcoming tests against Arsenal and Chelsea in the next week could see him brought back into the fold.