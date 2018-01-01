Live 17.30 GMT - Everton vs Manchester United Manchester United look to get back to winning ways at Goodison Park after a frustrating run of three successive draws over the festive period

Jose Mourinho is without a string of senior players for today's clash after Romelu Lukaku and the suspended Ashley Young were added to a growing list of absentees

Everton suffered their first defeat under Sam Allardyce with a late 2-1 loss at Bournemouth last time out and were also held to a goalless draw by West Brom on Boxing Day

'Big Sam' has won just one of his last 21 games against today's opponents, although the Toffees are unbeaten in five top-flight home matches

The visitors have not lost any of their last six matches in this fixture and could set a new league record for a team for wins against a particular opponent (35)

2 min 17:07 Ashley Williams, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Bolasie, Nikola Vlasic and Oumar Niasse also come in for Everton as Phil Jagielka, Jonjoe Kenny, McCarthy, Aaron Lennon, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all relegated to the bench. Gueye misses out altogether.

26 min 16:43 Mourinho swaps three, with Marcos Rojo, Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera replacing Young, Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Darmian and Smalling are both deemed fit enough for the bench.

30 min 16:39 Seven changes in total from Allardyce, with Rooney starting and captaining Everton against his former club.

42 min 16:27 Official lineups are due to drop in just a couple of minutes. Stand by...

50 min 16:19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) is set to spend another month in the treatment room, while Ashley Young will begin a three-match suspension handed down after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct handed down following his elbow on Saints midfielder Dusan Tadic that was missed by the officials but caught on video. His argument that the length of the ban was excessive was rejected by the regulatory commission. Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Antonio Valencia and Michael Carrick remain out, while Matteo Darmian is a doubt. One piece of good news among the gloom is that Chris Smalling should return to the squad after the groin injury he sustained at Leicester before Christmas.

54 min 16:15 Romelu Lukaku has been denied a first return to Goodison after being stretchered off with an oxygen mask after several minutes of treatment that followed his painful clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt during Saturday's stalemate against Southampton. He is expected to miss at least the next two matches against Everton and Derby County.

59 min 16:10 Ross Barkley is back in first-team training after a long-term hamstring problem, although he is unlikely to be available today as he bids to return to full fitness with speculation over his future ramping up again with the opening of the January transfer window. Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori are all still sidelined along with reserve goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.

1 hr 16:05 Everton are set to monitor the respective conditions of James McCarthy and Yannick Bolasie, who both recently made their long-awaited comebacks from injury. The former lasted only 45 minutes at Bournemouth, while the latter featured as a late substitute after playing an hour against West Brom. Idrissa Gueye will also be checked after starting at the weekend, but Cuco Martina is expected to shake off a knock.