17.30 GMT - Everton vs Manchester United
- Manchester United look to get back to winning ways at Goodison Park after a frustrating run of three successive draws over the festive period
- Jose Mourinho is without a string of senior players for today's clash after Romelu Lukaku and the suspended Ashley Young were added to a growing list of absentees
- Everton suffered their first defeat under Sam Allardyce with a late 2-1 loss at Bournemouth last time out and were also held to a goalless draw by West Brom on Boxing Day
- 'Big Sam' has won just one of his last 21 games against today's opponents, although the Toffees are unbeaten in five top-flight home matches
- The visitors have not lost any of their last six matches in this fixture and could set a new league record for a team for wins against a particular opponent (35)
Ashley Williams, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Bolasie, Nikola Vlasic and Oumar Niasse also come in for Everton as Phil Jagielka, Jonjoe Kenny, McCarthy, Aaron Lennon, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all relegated to the bench.
Gueye misses out altogether.
Mourinho swaps three, with Marcos Rojo, Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera replacing Young, Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Darmian and Smalling are both deemed fit enough for the bench.
Seven changes in total from Allardyce, with Rooney starting and captaining Everton against his former club.
Official lineups are due to drop in just a couple of minutes. Stand by...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) is set to spend another month in the treatment room, while Ashley Young will begin a three-match suspension handed down after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct handed down following his elbow on Saints midfielder Dusan Tadic that was missed by the officials but caught on video.
His argument that the length of the ban was excessive was rejected by the regulatory commission.
Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Antonio Valencia and Michael Carrick remain out, while Matteo Darmian is a doubt.
One piece of good news among the gloom is that Chris Smalling should return to the squad after the groin injury he sustained at Leicester before Christmas.
Romelu Lukaku has been denied a first return to Goodison after being stretchered off with an oxygen mask after several minutes of treatment that followed his painful clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt during Saturday's stalemate against Southampton.
He is expected to miss at least the next two matches against Everton and Derby County.
Ross Barkley is back in first-team training after a long-term hamstring problem, although he is unlikely to be available today as he bids to return to full fitness with speculation over his future ramping up again with the opening of the January transfer window.
Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori are all still sidelined along with reserve goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.
Everton are set to monitor the respective conditions of James McCarthy and Yannick Bolasie, who both recently made their long-awaited comebacks from injury.
The former lasted only 45 minutes at Bournemouth, while the latter featured as a late substitute after playing an hour against West Brom.
Idrissa Gueye will also be checked after starting at the weekend, but Cuco Martina is expected to shake off a knock.
Manchester United will have been in no mood to join in the New Year celebrations last night, with a frustrating run of three consecutive draws over the festive period, an ever-lengthening list of absentees that has made it difficult to rotate during a packed schedule and more tedious and transparent diversionary tactics from Jose Mourinho meaning that they enter 2018 on a real sour note.
With the title long since ceded to their dominant cross-city rivals, it could be that the Red Devils may now become embroiled in a battle just to retain their position in the top four unless they can improve upon recent performances that have provided something of a throwback to the much-maligned Louis van Gaal era.
Looking to prolong their misery in today's late kick-off is an Everton side that were unbeaten in seven matches under Sam Allardyce before Ryan Fraser's deflected late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win for struggling Bournemouth on Saturday.
The Toffees, currently perched in ninth, are without defeat in their last five home league games, winning four, and have not lost in front of their own fans since October. Allardyce's record against United and Mourinho leaves a hell of a lot to be desired, while their last triumph in this fixture came two-and-half years ago.
However, a run of three wins and only one loss from the last five Goodison meetings should give them real hope of avoiding setting a new league record of 35 defeats to the same opposition.
Stay tuned for all the latest team news and updates after kick-off on Merseyside at 17.30 GMT.