Napoli forward and Everton target Duvan Zapata "would already be in England" if the Italian side's valuation was not so high, according to the player's agent Vincenzo Morabito.

Everton's interest in Zapata was revealed earlier this summer but club scout Carlo Jacomuzzi stated the price tag placed on the Colombian forward was too dear for Ronald Koeman's men, who have not been afraid to spend big in recent months.

The Toffees' interest in Zapata, who spent last season on loan at Udinese, seems to have waned significantly but his agent Morabito is still hoping a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

Morabito revealed that he had held talks with Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli regarding a potential move for his client, who he thinks would already be a part of Everton's squad if it wasn't for his counterpart's exorbitant demands.

"For Zapata, I came forward with Everton," Morabito told Radio Kiss Kiss, relayed by Inside Futbol. "I met Giuntoli in a reasonably well-known hotel in Milan and he asked for €30m (£27.1m, $35.3m).

"Sometimes I think we should not let some opportunities get away. If he had asked for €20m then he [Zapata] would already be in England."



A deal for Zapata is dead as it stands, but Everton are still scouring the market for a new striker. Koeman's side have been heavily linked with moves for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke and Roma's Edin Dzeko, and the Dutchman is understood to be prioritising the Gunners hitman as his top striking target.

Giroud refused to be drawn on speculation over his future when quizzed after Arsenal's win over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday but is aware that he will be behind new signing Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order at The Emirates Stadium. Arsene Wenger is keen to keep Giroud in north London, but with the 2018 World Cup looming the former Montpellier hitman may decide to seek pastures new.

A move for Giroud is somewhat in the balance, but Everton are finally close to completing a deal for Swansea City talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson after weeks of haggling and posturing with the south Wales outfit.

The Icelandic international has made it clear that he wants to leave Swansea for Merseyside and Everton are hopeful he will be signed in time for their first game of the Premier League season against Stoke City.