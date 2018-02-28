Brazil legend Ronaldinho claims Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane "could walk into any team in Europe" after suggesting the striker is one of the few players in the world who can further improve an already strong team.

The England international netted the winner in the north London club's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. His winner at Selhurst Park was his 150th goal for Tottenham in all competition and is also leading the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot.

Kane's fine form has seen him being linked with a move to Real Madrid. According to The Times, the Spanish capital club are planning to make a £200m ($279.4m) bid for Spurs frontman after the end of the season.

The former Barcelona star has heaped praise on Kane for being able to consistent to shine up front for Tottenham. Ronaldinho believes the likes of Real, Barcelona and Manchester City would "make room" if they were providing with an opportunity to sign him.

"Harry Kane has been a great player for a while now - but there is no doubt this season he has hit a new level," Ronaldinho explained, as reported by the Mirror.

"He is now at the level where any team in the world would want him - he could walk into any team in Europe.

"Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, it doesn't matter how strong the team, he is now one of those few players in the world that any team would have to make room for if they had the chance to sign him."

Kane has scored 35 goals in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this term. Former Real president Ramon Calderon stressed the Tottenham attacker will be the Spanish capital club's first choice striker target in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho believes lack of pressure to win the Champions League can work in Tottenham's favour to win the European competition. They settled for a 2-2 draw against Juventus in the first leg of the round of 16 tie in Turin. A victory over the Serie A outfit will see them seal a berth in the quarter-final.

"Why can't Spurs win The Champions League this season. With all respect they do not have the pressure or expectation on them yet in the competition that say Barcelona, Madrid, or Bayern do and that could work for them," he said.

"They don't have the pressure on them to do it but they have the players to be able to win it - anything is possible."