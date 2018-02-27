Sessegnon, who has already notched eight goals in 2018, a tally only bettered by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, is one of the most coveted youngsters in European football and is garnering admirers which each passing performance that belies his tender years.

The 17-year-old's stunning form has predictably piqued the interest of clubs such as United and Tottenham, who are said to be readying a £35m summer move for the England youth international.

But Jokanovic, certainly not one to mince his words on any topic, believes it would be best for 'Sess' to remain at his boyhood club for a little while longer, though much will presumably depend on whether the Whites achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season.

"Many people are talking about him, he is growing up as a player and as a person too," Jokanovic told talkSPORT. "I believe at this moment he can grow playing here, rather than with a top five Premier League team.

"I think we can give him what he needs and I'm proud and I'm happy that he is here with us. I enjoy working with him a lot. He has a great capacity to learn, he trains well and his physicality is fantastic, it's like he comes from a factory.

"He's fighting with strong adult players and at his age it is not easy but he's doing a fantastic job."

Fulham managed to fend off interest from United and Tottenham for Sessegnon in January and are no doubt reaping the rewards through the left-back-turned-winger's decisive performances.

Sessegnon, who doesn't turn 18 until May, has over two years remaining on his current contract with the Whites, but they may find it extremely difficult to hold onto their prized academy graduate if the likes of Tottenham and United revive their interest in the summer.

Spurs are confident they lead the race for Sessegnon's signature but are only willing to structure a deal worth £35m for the talented teenager - a figure some way off Fulham's £50m valuation.