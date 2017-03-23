Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been slammed for using the terror attack on Westminster to further his far-right cause.

The self-described activist rushed to Westminster Bridge after news broke of an attack that left five dead including a police officer, and 40 people injured.

The attacker ploughed his car into pedestrians on the bridge, and attempted to run into the Palace of Westminster – fatally stabbing a policeman who attempted to apprehend him before being shot dead by other officers.

At the scene of the attack, Robinson was filmed by a camera crew sharing his views about what had happened prior to any information on the incident being released by authorities.

Asked by journalists why he had jumped to conclusions about the attack, Robinson took the opportunity to lash out at Islam, stating: "This is the reality. The reality is these people are waging war on us.

"This has been going on for 1,400 years, this is nothing new, and while it's going on the police leaders and the political leaders want to invite more. They want to invite more."

He added: "The truth is Islam is at war. The truth is Islam is a fascist violent ideology."

The far-right figure was lambasted for his words and timing on social media, although he claimed he was a minute from the attack when it happened and felt the need to speak on camera.

Robinson also shared a link to an article on the attack written by Katie Hopkins, who has also faced criticism over her words in the wake of the tragedy.

As Hopkins and Robinson faced a backlash over their comments, many Londoners shared messages of unity, while The Muslim Council of Britain issued a statement in response to the attack.

An investigation into the attack is underway, with involvement from MI5 and the counter-terrorism unit of Scotland Yard.