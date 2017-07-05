Valencia centre-back Ezequiel Garay is understood to have received three different offers to make a Premier League summer move in a deal worth around €25m (£21.9m, $28.3m). Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the Argentinian international in recent transfer windows but local publication Super Deporte did not disclose the identity of his current suitors.

The former Real Madrid star was already tipped to move to the English football during the last summer transfer window. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were all looking to bolster the heart of their defences.

However, the 30-year-old centre-back finally moved from Zenit Saint Petersburg to Mestalla for around €20m after Los Che sold Shkodran Mustafi to Arsenal.

Manchester United, meanwhile, signed Eric Bailly from Villarreal while Antonio Conte brought David Luiz back from Paris Saint Germain on deadline day to shore up the Chelsea defence.

Yet, in September Garay himself confirmed that the story could have been much different, revealing that he turned down an offer from the Blues to return to La Liga.

"Valencia bet on me a long time ago and it is a great challenge for me to be here due to the big confidence they showed in myself," Garay revealed during an interview with Plaza Deportiva. "[The offer] from Chelsea emerged a week before I completed the move to Valencia but Valencia had been my choice from the very first moment. I wanted to play here because of the importance of this club. I had to repay the confidence that Valencia have showed in me."

The Argentinian became a regular member of the Valencia line-up from his first day at the club, but his future this summer looks once more uncertain.

Super Deporte says his agent Jorge Mendes has informed Valencia that there are different clubs from the Premier League ready to pay between €25m and €28m, to lure him to English football.

The former Real Madrid defender is happy at Valencia but Super Deporte refused to rule out his exit with new manager Marcelino Garcia Toral being expected to make major overhauls to his squad. The intentions of Valencia is also to keep Garay but a big-money offer could alter their plans as it would provide them the funds to seek other much-needed signings.

Super Deporte, meanwhile, did not disclose the identity of the clubs interested in his signing but both Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be keen on signing a new centre-back.

Nevertheless, different reports are claiming that the Blues are in advance negotiations to sign Antonio Rudiger.

Meanwhile, United have already signed Victor Lindelöf from Benfica but it has been revealed that Jose Mourinho also tried to re-sign Michael Keane before the former academy star decided to join Everton instead.