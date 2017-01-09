Follow the draw LIVE here.

The fourth round draw of the FA Cup will take place ahead of Cambridge United's tie against Leeds United on 9 January (Monday). The draw will take place at BT Tower in central London.

Where to watch live

The draw is set to start around 7:10pm GMT. Live coverage of the FA Cup fourth round draw will be available on BT Sport 2.

Overview

Holders Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a comfortable 4-0 victory over Reading at Old Trafford. Wayne Rooney scored his 249th goal for the Red Devils, which saw him equal Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record for the 20-time English champions.

United's local rivals Manchester City have also sealed a berth in the next round after a crushing 5-0 win against West Ham United.

Arsenal were forced to come from behind to beat Preston North End at Deepdale, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have made it to the fourth round after victories in the previous round. Liverpool's place has not been confirmed after they settled for a goalless draw against League Two outfit Plymouth.

Stoke City, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City have all been knocked out of this season's FA Cup. Southampton, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sunderland and Jurgen Klopp's side will be forced to play a third round replay later January.

The draw will be hosted by Jake Humphrey, while Arsenal legend Martin Keown and Liverpool legend Michael Owen will pick the balls. There will be 32 balls for the FA Cup fourth round draw.

Key Dates

The fourth round fixtures will be played on the weekend commencing 28 January.

The 32 ball numbers are given below:

1. Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2. Rochdale

3. Manchester United

4. Hull City

5. Sunderland or Burnley

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Millwall

8. Manchester City

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Blackpool or Barnsley

11. Wigan Athletic

12. Birmingham City or Newcastle United

13. Chelsea

14. Middlesbrough

15. Derby County

16. Leicester City

17. Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle

18. Wycombe Wanderers

19. Watford

20. Arsenal

21. Fulham

22. Wolverhampton Wanderers

23. Cambridge United or Leeds United

24. Bristol City or Fleetwood Town

25. Huddersfield Town

26. Tottenham Hotspur

27. Brentford

28. Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace

29. Norwich City or Southampton

30. Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon

31. Accrington Stanley

32. Oxford United