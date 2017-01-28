Jose Mourinho has revealed goalkeeper Sergio Romero and forward Anthony Martial will start in Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic and David de Gea will be rested for the Red Devils in the fourth round clash at Old Trafford on 29 January.

The France international last featured in his side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on 15 January. Martial was not included in the squad for United's draw against Stoke City and the EFL Cup defeat to Hull City.

Mourinho's side will host Hull for the league tie after Wigan clash as they face the Tigers for the third time in less than a month. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has urged Martial to impress against the Championship side, if he wants to start against Hull in the Premier League on 1 February.

"This is the second match for us in the FA Cup and I want to do it in a serious way. We have to play with a very good team; the only player that is out is De Gea – I'll give him a few days off," Mourinho was quoted as saying by the United's official website.

"I will play Romero, I will put Joel on the bench and apart from that I go with a good team because we want to try to beat them. Anthony will play on Sunday and if he plays magnificently, he will play against Hull in the next match – it's simple."

The FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan will see Warren Joyce return to Old Trafford for the first time since he left the post as United's reserve coach. Mourinho has warned that Joyce will have extra motivation to prove against his former club on Sunday.

"We know the difficulty to play against Championship teams. We played Wigan already in pre-season and now they are with Warren, who knows us well and will come with special motivation to play against his old club," the Portuguese tactician said.

"I worked at the club with him for a few months but it was enough to know he's a very nice man, a very passionate football man. He took the risk, accepted the challenge and left a good situation at this club.

"His team will be very aggressive, very well organised defensively and also emotional, like the manager is emotional, so it will be a difficult match."