Manchester United will not sell outcast Ashley Young despite interest from Everton, Swansea City and Watford. The versatile midfielder has only started five times for the Red Devils this season but Jose Mourinho does not want to further deplete his wide options this month.

United have already sold Dutch winger Memphis Depay to Lyon but will resist any late offers for Young, who is keen to move on loan in order to receive regular first-team football according to The Manchester Evening News.

Mourinho has told Young of his desire to keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the season but has not included the 31-year-old in his last four matchday squads. Despite having an abundance of attacking talent available to him, the former Real Madrid manager sees Young as the only out-and-out left winger in his bulging squad.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed the former Aston Villa winger for £17m in the summer of 2011 but his spell at Old Trafford has not been as successful as some may have hoped, though he did win the Premier League with the Red Devils in 2013.

Young, who earned 30 caps for England between 2007 and 2013, has made nine appearances in all competitions this season and ruled out a move to the Chinese Super League. The former Watford attacker is expected to feature in United's squad for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Wigan Athletic on Sunday but has not seen a minute of Premier League action since 6 November.

Mourinho has already allowed Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin to leave the club this month, while Sam Johnstone and Joe Riley have both left on loan. Youngster Sean Goss also looks set to leave the club this month and is close to signing for Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers in a deal believed to be worth around £800,000.