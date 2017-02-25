Facebook users are getting logged out of their accounts and are unable to sign back in, according to reports sent to DownDetector.com. On Friday, frustrated users took to social media to voice their anger over the technical glitch - the second one hitting the social media network within a week.

The latest technical glitch seemed to have occurred just after 1pm EST. According to DownDetector.com, the issue seemed to be occurring in different parts of the world, particularly affecting the UK, parts of Western Europe and the US east coast.

Some users reported receiving strange alert messages as well, including one that says Facebook has locked the account "in order to keep your information secure". It also asks the user to verify their identity and change their password.

The bizarre messages soon prompted fears among users that their accounts may have been hacked.

One alert said all of their messages have been deleted for being spam while another error message read: "Sorry, this feature isn't available right now. An error occurred while processing this request. Please try again later."

Many users were sent back to the Facebook login screen and told that their accounts cannot be verified.

However, Facebook reassured users that the issue and messages received were not a result of a security breach or threat, but a technical error.

"Earlier today an error in one of our systems designed to help prevent suspicious account access sent a small set of people to our account recovery flow unnecessarily," a company spokesperson said in a statement to multiple media outlets. "We have fixed the issue and are in the process of clearing the affected accounts from this recovery flow. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Affected users can choose to follow the Facebook prompt and reset their password or wait until Facebook eventually fixes your account and things get back to normal.