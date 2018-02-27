HBO has released a new trailer for its feature length adaptation of classic sci-fi novel Fahrenheit 451 starring Michael B Jordan (Black Panther, Creed) as a fireman tasked with burning books in a dystopian future where the printed word has been outlawed.

Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Man of Steel) plays Captain Beatty, the boss of Jordan's Guy Montag, in the adaptation of Ray Bradbury's 1953 tale, which has been adapted by writers Ramin Bahrani and Amir Naderi.

Bahrani also directs the film, following up his breakthrough film 99 Homes.

Despite its appearance the film has been made for television, though those in countries without access to HBO may get a theatrical release.

Stills from the film were also released alongside the trailer.

Fahrenheit 451 is set for release in May and also stars Sofia Boutella, Laura Harrier, Keir Dullea, Grace Lynn Kung, Martin Donovan and Jane Moffatt.

Jordan's star is burning bright following the recent release of Marvel's Black Panther, in which he gives a memorable turn as Erik Killmonger: a character who instantly became one of the best superhero movie villains in recent memory.

Shannon meanwhile can currently be seen giving another villainous turn in Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-contender The Shape of Water.

"Guy Montag is a fireman. In his world, where television rules and literature is on the brink of extinction, firemen start fires rather than put them out," the official synopsis for Bradbury's novel reads.

"His job is to destroy the most illegal of commodities, the printed book, along with the houses in which they are hidden.

"Montag never questions the destruction and ruin his actions produce, returning each day to his bland life and wife, Mildred, who spends all day with her television 'family'. But then he meets an eccentric young neighbor, Clarisse, who introduces him to a past where people didn't live in fear and to a present where one sees the world through the ideas in books instead of the mindless chatter of television.

"When Mildred attempts suicide and Clarisse suddenly disappears, Montag begins to question everything he has ever known. He starts hiding books in his home, and when his pilfering is discovered, the fireman has to run for his life."