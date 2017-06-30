A man is due to appear in court accused of falsely claiming to have lost family members in the Grenfell Tower disaster in order to gain money and housing.

Anh Nhu Nguyen, 52 of no fixed address, has been charged with five counts of fraud after allegedly claiming that his wife and son died in the fire which has killed at least 80 people.

He is alleged to have come forward in the immediate aftermath of the blaze in Kensington, west London, and was assigned family liaison officers.

Nguyen is accused of pretending his wife and child died in order to claim financial support after stating he had lots all his possessions in the fire.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 30 June to face the charges.

Previously, Met Police detective superintendent Fiona McCormack, said: "The distress and suffering caused to so many families and loved ones that night is harrowing.

"That night people lost their homes, all their possessions and tragically their families and loved ones. The focus of all of us should be on supporting victims and families, recovering loved ones from Grenfell Tower and investigating the fire.

"I have made it clear that we are not interested in investigating things such as sub-letting or immigration matters as I want their help - and do not want there to be any hidden victims of this tragedy.

"However, we will robustly investigate any information about anyone who seeks to capitalise on the suffering of so many."