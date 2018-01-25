Laura Plummer, the British woman jailed for three years in Egypt for bringing in illegal painkillers for her partner, could be freed Thursday (25 January) by a presidential pardon.

The 33-year-old shop worker from Hull, East Yorkshire, was sentenced to three years after customs officials found 290 Tramadol painkiller tablets into Egypt. The drug is legal in the UK but is banned in the north African country.

Plummer, who is being held in a cramped and crowded prison, told officials she brought the tablets into Egypt for her husband Omar. Her partner claimed he suffers from severe back pain and provided evidence of his ailment to the Egyptian court where Plummer was tried.

Jayne Synclair, Plummer's sister, hopes that Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will use a presidential pardon on Revolution Day to release Plummer. Revolution Day is a national public holiday when the president can issue pardons to prisoners.

Sisi, who does not have the authority to interfere in the country's judicial process, has issued pardons on previous bank holidays to release a number of prisoners.

"We have a small hope," Synclair said. "We are not building out hopes up but we put it through the press for him to consider.

"He has previously said he won't interfere in Laura's case but we would love her to get pardoned."

The Egyptian leader pardoned 203 prisoners in March 2017 and more than 500 in June in a presidential pardon.

Synclair said her family has not had contact with Plummer since she began her sentence but have received an update from Omar, which gave them some comfort. "We have no contact at all with Laura and she isn't allowed to use the phone or anything like that," she said.

She added that Plummer is no longer in a cell with 64 people but has been moved into a cell with another British woman. "If you have seen the pictures of the jail it isn't a positive thing for us, but she has been moved into a cell with another British woman who she said she is getting on with," Synclair said.

Plummer reportedly was reduced to tear during her sister's visit after she was transferred to a notorious prison in Cairo. She begged her sister "not leaver her here" and told her she was living her "worst nightmare".

"I'll never make it out of here alive. I'm just not strong enough," Plummer allegedly said, according to The Sun. "This is my worst nightmare. It's a living hell and I want to die. I just cant' bear it anymore."