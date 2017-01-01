A gunman has opened fire in a mosque in Istanbul, hours after 39 people were killed by a shooter in a separate attack on a nightclub in the city on New Year's Day.

Turkish media are reporting that two people have been shot at the mosque in the northern Sarıyer district of Istanbuland. Both have now been taken to hospital.

However, the shooting is reportedly due to a family dispute and is not politically motivated.

The shooter is said to have opened fire in the mosque with a pump-action shotgun.

A reporter based in Turkey, Aylina Kılıç, tweeted that the suspect was related to the victims and has been detained by police.

Early on Sunday (1 January) in a separate incident, a gunman opened fire in a packed nightclub, killing dozens and injuring about 69. The gunman is also being sought by police.

More to come…