WWE wrestler Paige is reportedly the latest celebrity victim to have nude photos and explicit videos of herself leaked online. It follows similar breaches of privacy that have targeted actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried and has echoes of the Fappening, the celebrity iCloud hack that leaked hundreds of private, often explicit, images of celebrities and actors, mostly women.

A number of images and privately recorded video sessions have appeared online that are said to show the former WWE Diva's Champion, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, having sex, according to reports.



Neither Paige nor WWE has commented on the leak.

The 24-year-old British wrestler signed for WWE in 2011 after starting her wrestling career in the UK in 2005 under the ring-name Britani Knight.

She made her main roster WWE debut in 2014, defeating AJ Lee to become the youngest ever WWE Diva's Champion at the age of 21.

Paige hasn't appeared on WWE programming for many months. She was drafted to Raw in July but did not appear on the show.

In August, WWE revealed she had been suspended for 30 days due to her first violation of the company's wellness policy, which covers drug use.

In October she was suspended for 60 days because of a second violation, which WWE said was for an "illegal substance, not a prescription drug". Her family said that she had been taking prescribed medication for a neck injury.

After the operation, Paige tweeted:

More recently, filming began on a film about Paige and her family, which is being co-financed by WWE and Film4, and produced by former WWE Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson'.