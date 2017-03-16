Emma Watson has become the latest victim of an online hack as numerous photos of the actress surfaced online. According to a new report in HollywoodLife, the Beauty And The Beast star is "furious" over the leak and is determined to fight against the hack.

A source told the gossip website, "They started threatening [Watson] with this right after she gave her big speech on women's rights to the United Nations. Whoever is behind this is trying to shut her down and stop her from speaking up about women's rights."

The Harry Potter actress has reportedly refused to "give up" as the insider added, "But this has only made her more determined to fight. No matter how they threaten her or what fake pictures they put out she's not going to give up, she will not be scared into submission."

The source continued, "These nude pictures are a total hoax but it doesn't mean it's not damaging. It's hurtful to her and her family. Emma is furious. She wants justice, she wants to see whoever is behind this get caught and punished."

Previously, a representative for Watson had confirmed that some of her images were hacked, but maintained that they were not "nude photographs". The statement read: "Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further."

Other than Watson, Amanda Seyfried is also a victim of the photo hack, and the latter has threatened to sue those behind it. The actress's legal team has issued a letter and has demanded that websites take down the stolen photos, which include "intimate moments" of the actress with her former boyfriend.

Seyfried's team said, "These photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms Seyfried's knowledge or consent. Your unauthorized use and distribution of the Seyfried Photographs constitutes, at a minimum, copyright infringement, violation of Ms. Seyfried's right of privacy under applicable law, and tortious conduct under state and common law."