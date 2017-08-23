Their relationship has been on and off more times than a light switch, but Drake and Rihanna are still tight after everything they've been through.

Canadian rapper Drake, 30, showed his appreciation for the 29-year-old Bajan beauty in his latest Instagram post by wearing a pair of RihannaxStance socks on his feet inspired by their music video for Work, which were the focal point of the relaxed photo.

Drake looked like he didn't have a care in the world as he nonchalantly lounged on a big white sofa with comfy pillows as he wore the socks with a T-shirt and black sweatpants, while sporting his trademark preened beard.

The snap, which has been liked over 871K times in a day, received thousands of comments, with many noticing the Rihanna nod.

One follower commented: "I see ya @badgalriri" as another put: "I so wish you and Rihanna were still together. I really liked the two of you together. You seemed like you would be a great couple."

A third added: "That's great to to see you still support her just wish you didn't mess thing's up with Robyn." (Rihanna's real name is Robyn Fenty).

Someone else said: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE that @champagnepapi and @badgalriri are still friends and supportive of one another. This is GREAT to see! "

Drake and Rihanna first hooked up at the Lucky Strike bowling alley in New York in 2009, and he later rapped about the evening on the track Fireworks.

Their on/off relationship has been the subject of much media speculation, with Drake confessing his love for Rihanna during the 2016 MTV VMAs as he handed her the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard, stating: "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old."

Sadly, it looks as though RiRi has moved on from Drake for good as she enjoys a hot new romance with Saudi Arabian billionaire Hassan Jameel. The Toyota heir has been previously linked to Naomi Campbell.