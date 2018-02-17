A low-cost Dutch airliner flying from Dubai to Amsterdam had to be diverted and was forced to make an emergency landing in Vienna after a fight between passengers broke out in mid-air. The reason for the altercation: one of the passengers refused to stop farting.

The pilot of the Transavia Airlines flight decided to make the unscheduled stop in Austria after things got a little out of hand during the journey. The Daily Mail, quoting Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, reported that two Dutchmen objected when a flatulent co-passenger seated next to them kept breaking wind loudly.

The two men pleaded with him to stop and complained to the flight crew as well. However, the passenger continued to fart despite several requests from passengers and the crew. It is still unclear whether he was suffering from some sort of a medical condition.

A brawl subsequently broke out between the offending passenger and the two Dutchmen, which is when things started to get out of control. That's when the pilot made the decision to land the plane in Vienna, reporting that "passengers were on the rampage".

Austrian police later boarded the plane with police dogs and escorted four suspects off the flight. However, no arrests were made since none of the detained passengers had broken any Austrian laws.

According to the Mirror, a police spokesperson confirmed that the incident had occurred due to "a passenger suffering from wind who was not attempting to restrain himself".

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the airline said, "Our crew must ensure a safe flight. When passengers pose risks, they immediately intervene. Our people are trained for that. They know very well where the boundaries are."

Bizarrely enough, this is not the first time an incident of this nature has taken place in an airplane. In July 2017, an American Airlines flight had to be evacuated at a North Carolina airport after a man reportedly broke wind so violently, it caused nausea and headaches among his fellow passengers.