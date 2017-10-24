A father accused of strangling his daughter and trying to kill his ex-partner, appeared in court on 24 October but was unable to enter a plea because he is still being assessed by a psychiatrist. Richard Kray is accused of killing his 19-year-old daughter Olivia Kray at Westlands Caravan Park near Herne Bay, Kent, on 21 July.

The 63-year-old is also accused of attempting to murder ex-partner Damyantee Cowan, who is in her 60s, by strangling her later the same day at her home in Herne Bay. Kray, who has white hair and a beard, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court in Kent today via video link from the Trevor Gibbens psychiatric unit based in the town's main hospital.

But his lawyer, Sara Haroon, told the judge a psychiatric report will not be ready until Friday 3 November. "It is very important indeed that we get the report sorted out," said Judge Philip Statman, reported KentOnline. "No doubt the doctor understands that as well. There must not be slippage."

The judge added: "It is absolutely critical we impress on all parties how important it is we keep to our timetable."

A trial date has been set for 15 January 2018. A pre-trial review is set to start in the week beginning 11 December.

Olivia was described by a friend as a "beautiful young lady" in a tribute after the news broke that she had been pronounced dead at the Kent caravan park in the summer. Jade Blackmer, a former primary school friend, described Olivia at the time of her death as "caring, quiet and polite".

Blackmer added: "She was very reserved and conscious of others. She didn't smile often but when she did it lit up the room. It's such a tragedy this has happened to such a young and beautiful lady."