The father of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, has been arrested in Libya.

The arrest of Ramadan Abedi on Wednesday (24 May) comes just hours after he claimed his son was innocent and that he had been planning a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with The Associated Press, 51-year-old Ramadan confirmed that his other son, Ismail, had been arrested Tuesday (23 May). "We don't believe in killing innocents. This is not us," he said from Tripoli. "We aren't the ones who blow up ourselves among innocents. We go to mosques. We recite Koran, but not that."

Reuters reported that 20-year-old Hashem Abedi, younger brother of Salman, had been detained Tuesday in Tripoli on suspicion of Islamic State (Isis) links. His arrest was confirmed by Ahmed Bin Salem, a spokesman for a local counter-terrorism force known as Rada.

"We have evidence that he is involved in Daesh (Islamic State) with his brother. We have been following him for more than one month and a half," Bin Salem said. "He was in contact with his brother and he knew about the attack."

