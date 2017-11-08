A 32-year-old father-of-two was charged with murdering his wife, who was found dying by a friend.

Simone Grainger, 30, was discovered by a friend who stopped by the couple's Windsor home on Saturday (4 November) afternoon, The Mirror reported. Simone died in the arms of paramedics after reportedly suffering "severe head injuries".

The woman's husband of two years, Steven Grainger, was arrested several miles away, 10 hours after detectives began looking for him. The technician was taken to nearby police cells and charged by the Thames Valley Police Major Crimes Team, according to The Mirror.

"A man has been charged with murder following a Thames Valley Police investigation," a police spokesman confirmed. The man was charged with one count of murder. Steven, from Hartford Road, Reading, Berkshire, is set to appear before Reading Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (8 November).

Authorities declined to reveal whether a weapon was used or how the mother-of-two's injuries had been caused. Ambulances were called to the couple's home, but despite efforts to save her, Simone died shortly after paramedics arrived.

According to The Mirror, a Home Office pathologist carried out a post mortem examination on Simone's body at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Sunday (5 November) to determine cause of death. The results have not been released.

Simone was mother to a boy and girl who are primary school age.

In a statement, Simone's family said they were "lost in grief on an unprecedented scale" and paid tribute to "our angel," the BBC reported. She was described as a "beautiful and kind young mum," by her relatives.

"Anyone who knew Simone will share our loss and feel the anguish and pain that has ripped through us all at this time," her family said. "Over the coming days and weeks, we as a family will somehow learn to rebuild, protect and love the two precious little ones left behind."

Detective Superintendent Justin Fletcher said Monday (6 November): "I understand that people in the community will be very concerned about this incident, but I would like to reassure them that we are in the process of carrying out a full investigation, and that we have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

"People in the area will likely see an increased police presence while officers are at the site. If anyone has any details which could relate to this incident, I would ask that they call 101."