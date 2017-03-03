A man who made bomb-threats against Jewish communities across America in the name of a woman he was stalking has been arrested and charged by the US Department of Justice.

A joint investigation between the FBI and NYPD has led to charges of cyberstalking and "communicating threats" for Juan Thompson, who was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri, early on Friday 3 March.

"Today, we have charged Juan Thompson with allegedly stalking a former romantic interest by, among other things, making bomb threats in her name to Jewish Community Centers and to the Anti-Defamation League," US Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.

Thompson is expected to appear to hear the charges against him later on Friday.

"Threats of violence targeting people and places based on religion or race – whatever the motivation – are unacceptable, un-American, and criminal," said Bharara.

"Thompson's alleged pattern of harassment not only involved the defamation of his female victim, but his threats intimidated an entire community," said the FBI's Assistant Director-in-Charge William F Sweeney Jr.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.