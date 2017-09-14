FC Cologne pair Milos Jojic and Marcel Risse are expected to return to action on Thursday (14 September) for their side's Europa League opener against Arsenal.

Both players returned to first-team training on Monday having missed Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Augsburg, Risse struggling with a muscular problem while Jojic had a minor knee ligament issue.

But in a training report issued by the Bundesliga club, Cologne boss Peter Stöger spoke confidently of the duo featuring at the Emirates on Thursday night, although Latvian striker Artjoms Rudnevs is not expected to be involved.

"With the exception of Rudnevs, all players should be available for selection on Thursday. Milos and Marcel are also feeling well," said Stöger.

Cologne sit rock-bottom of the Bundesliga at this early stage of the season having lost all three of their games so far, scoring once and conceding seven.

Stöger is hoping his side's Europa League campaign can provide some respite from their disappointing domestic form and will take his side to north London determined to bag all three points.

"Of course we are having some difficulty in the league right now, but we still have an important match on Thursday that we want to win," Stöger added. "If that is not the mentality then we should not even fly to London. We see this as a new chance."

Both Stöger and Arsene Wenger might have one eye on their next league matches, with clashes against Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea looming respectively for the two clubs on Sunday.

Wenger has suggested he may leave "two or three" players out his Arsenal squad for Thursday, but insists he will still field a "Premier League team" against the Germans.

Jack Wilshere could be in line for his first appearance of the season with Francis Coquelin set to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury against Bournemouth on Saturday.