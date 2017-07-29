Fears are mounting over a five-year girl who went missing in Wales in the early hours of Friday (28 July).

Molly Owens, from Holyhead, a town on Anglesey, an island off mainland Wales' north-west coast, is thought to be with her dad, Brian George Owens.

Brian, from Maes Cyttir, Holyhead, was due to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates Court yesterday after he was charged with three counts of assault by beating and one count of sending an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter.

However, the 26-year-old did not appear in court, prompting North Wales Police to issue a warrant for his arrest as they urged him to contact the authorities to let them know him and his daughter are safe.

"We are concerned for Molly's whereabouts and are appealing to anybody who may have information to contact us," said chief Inspector Sharon McCairn of North Wales Police.

"Equally I am issuing a direct appeal for Brian Owens to make contact with us to let us know that both he and Molly are safe and well."

According to statement from North Wales Police, Molly has collar length blonde hair and blue eyes and sometimes wears pink glasses.

Owens, meanwhile, was described as being 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

North Wales Police added they were in contact with British Transport Police and neighbouring forces to coordinate the search.